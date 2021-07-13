© Instagram / Chris Pine





Chris Pine spotted in Ireland shooting new film and Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez spotted filming at Carrickfergus Castle





Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez spotted filming at Carrickfergus Castle and Chris Pine spotted in Ireland shooting new film

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pembina and Inter Pipeline Successful in Alberta Securities Commission Hearing.

12-Year-Old David Taylor Is Released From Hospital, As He And His Dad Confront Tremendous Loss Following Car Crash That Killed His Mom, Brother.

Redwood City police say man had unlawful sex with girl, tried to leave country with her.

Sergio's Furniture weighs in on price increases during pandemic.

Lincoln County voters to consider plan for new jail on Tuesday.

Former Suns player on personal mission to help special needs students, their families.

Decision made: Ankeny's Brody Brecht headed to Iowa to play baseball and football.

More growth seen late Monday on Embleton Mountain fire, burning west of Sun Peaks.

OK, Boomers! Aussies spring monster upset over NBA All-Stars — but the job’s not done.

Mother of slain NJ woman plans to advocate for domestic violence victims.

Plaintiffs share hopes after judge orders Minneapolis to hire more police officers.

Husband calling champ reminisces Iowa State Fair win, looks forward to this year's competition.