© Instagram / sean astin





Sean Astin: Failed ‘Lord of the Rings’ Marketing Treated Film Like ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and Sean Astin favors ‘the Goonies’ reboot with new cast





Sean Astin: Failed ‘Lord of the Rings’ Marketing Treated Film Like ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and Sean Astin favors ‘the Goonies’ reboot with new cast

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Sean Astin favors ‘the Goonies’ reboot with new cast and Sean Astin: Failed ‘Lord of the Rings’ Marketing Treated Film Like ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

New dinosaur exhibit at Bishop Museum explores the moments before and after extinction.

Rannvijay Singha And Prianka Welcome Baby Boy, Neha Dhupia And Others Congratulate The Couple.

'Change Is Needed' Say Attendees Of Evanston Meeting On Recent Gun Violence.

National proposes law to stop public money going to 'gangs' after condemning Mongrel Mob anti-meth effort.

UPDATE 1-China's June copper imports fall for third month, hit by high prices.

State virus cases drop for fourth straight day.

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4' game.

Flying trapeze act at Peru Youth Circus makes history.