© Instagram / Dick Van Dyke





The Dick Van Dyke Show... NOW IN LIVING COLOR! and At 95, Dick Van Dyke is still the consummate showman. And he’s desperate to get back onstage.





At 95, Dick Van Dyke is still the consummate showman. And he’s desperate to get back onstage. and The Dick Van Dyke Show... NOW IN LIVING COLOR!

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

UPDATE 2-China's June soybean imports jump 11.6% from May on surging demand.

Judge Denies Gov. Newsom’s Request To Be Listed As Democrat On Recall Ballot.

Why this COVID-19 vaccine skeptic regrets his decision. What changed?

Tighter restrictions, outdoor mask wearing needed to help control Sydney COVID outbreak, experts say.

Tighter restrictions, outdoor mask wearing needed to help control Sydney COVID outbreak, experts say.