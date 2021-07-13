© Instagram / Pentatonix





Pentatonix, That Little Ol' A Capella Band From North Texas, Gets Serious and Pentatonix says album of original songs 'The Lucky Ones' offers 'completely raw' look inside the group





Pentatonix, That Little Ol' A Capella Band From North Texas, Gets Serious and Pentatonix says album of original songs 'The Lucky Ones' offers 'completely raw' look inside the group

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Pentatonix says album of original songs 'The Lucky Ones' offers 'completely raw' look inside the group and Pentatonix, That Little Ol' A Capella Band From North Texas, Gets Serious

These Charts Show Bitcoin's Comedown — and Where It Might Go Next.

Wimbledon finalist Pliskova soars to fifth in WTA Finals race.

Wildfire smoke difficult to predict for Puget Sound area.

School board to consider contract resolutions.

Re-Pete! Alonso bops to HR Derby history.

Lawsuits challenge Gov. Stitt's decision to end federal pandemic unemployment supplement.

Nebraska DHHS clarifies SNAP benefits information related to recent outages.

PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as investors shift focus to U.S. inflation.

Local health experts attribute rise in COVID-19 cases to unvaccinated people, Delta variant.

Tulsa Race Massacre's ongoing health impact, Medicaid expansion, to be focus of upcoming virtual discussion.

While Marathon LPGA Classic ends early due to rain, Solheim Cup begins soon.