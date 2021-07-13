© Instagram / Janelle Monae





Janelle Monae performs 'Turntables' on 'The Late Show' and The “Righteous Indignation” of ‘All In’: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With Janelle Monae, Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes





Janelle Monae performs 'Turntables' on 'The Late Show' and The «Righteous Indignation» of ‘All In’: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With Janelle Monae, Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The «Righteous Indignation» of ‘All In’: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With Janelle Monae, Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes and Janelle Monae performs 'Turntables' on 'The Late Show'

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 13 July 2021.

Council gets 'nightmare' report on road condition.

Left-leaning groups pressure Schumer to act on voting bill.

Biden to lambast GOP's new voting restrictions. Activists want more than talk.

CDPH: Students Who Refuse To Wear Mask Indoors Cannot Return To Classroom.

Good grief: how to get over a bone-crushing disappointment.

Chris Gayle 'grateful' to Kieron Pollard for pre-match pep talk.

Turkey: Drought adds to food-cost crisis; lira expected to lose more value.