© Instagram / Elizabeth Lail





'You' Star Elizabeth Lail Joins Cast of 'Gossip Girl' Reboot and Elizabeth Lail to star in `Gossip Girl` reboot





'You' Star Elizabeth Lail Joins Cast of 'Gossip Girl' Reboot and Elizabeth Lail to star in `Gossip Girl` reboot

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Elizabeth Lail to star in `Gossip Girl` reboot and 'You' Star Elizabeth Lail Joins Cast of 'Gossip Girl' Reboot

A marathon of Derby HRs (& more fun facts).

Giants corner the market on pitchers, selecting 9 in the first 10 rounds of MLB Draft.

Hundreds of syringes found on Jersey Shore beaches after torrential rains.

Drakes relationship with Johanna Leia going on for several months.

Vaccination page on MySejahtera inaccessible; some claim it's causing delay in vaccination.

Analysis: Wall Street charges ahead but some option traders hedge against sharp pullback.

Channel 4 to launch platform tapping into boom in true crime series.

Goverment tells businesses to upskill current workforce, border restrictions to continue.

Drakes relationship with Johanna Leia going on for several months.