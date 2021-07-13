© Instagram / Luis Fonsi





‘Despacito’: An Oral History of the Global Hit With Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Scooter Braun and More (EXCLUSIVE) and Exclusive: Luis Fonsi talks "Vacío" video, working with Xtina & Demi Lovato





‘Despacito’: An Oral History of the Global Hit With Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Scooter Braun and More (EXCLUSIVE) and Exclusive: Luis Fonsi talks «Vacío» video, working with Xtina & Demi Lovato

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Exclusive: Luis Fonsi talks «Vacío» video, working with Xtina & Demi Lovato and ‘Despacito’: An Oral History of the Global Hit With Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Scooter Braun and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Japan details a 'sense of crisis' over Taiwan in annual defense white paper.

Review details clinical signs of SARS-CoV-2 infection in domestic and wild cats.

Schneider Electric and Kewaunee International partner to create next-gen labs.

Weight Loss And Alcohol: How Much of Alcohol Can You Consume While Trying to Shed Extra Kilos.

Dilip Kumar showcased and represented an innocent India.

Rekha brings OG Umrao Jaan and In Aankhon Ki Masti on Dance Deewane 3 stage.

PSG's confirmed £51.3m double transfer swoop could be great news for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

Australia news LIVE: NSW records 89 new cases of COVID-19; Victoria on high alert after one new case.

Kiir and Machar: Conjoined twins for political survival and stability.