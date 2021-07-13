© Instagram / isabela moner





‘Dora’ fan Isabela Moner didn’t leap at first to play the explorer as a teen and Isabela Moner will transform from 'Sicario' brawler to Latina heroine Dora the Explorer





‘Dora’ fan Isabela Moner didn’t leap at first to play the explorer as a teen and Isabela Moner will transform from 'Sicario' brawler to Latina heroine Dora the Explorer

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Isabela Moner will transform from 'Sicario' brawler to Latina heroine Dora the Explorer and ‘Dora’ fan Isabela Moner didn’t leap at first to play the explorer as a teen

Trails and Open Space Coalition seeks trail-loving volunteers to help educate Colorado Springs park visitors.

Residents in town of Ahwahnee feel the tension as River Fire rages and expands nearby.

Taliban surge in north Afghanistan sends thousands fleeing.

More than 5,100 customers without power in Clovis and northeast Fresno.

Financial support confirmed for Sydney residents and businesses caught in COVID-19 lockdown.

Sales tax revenue on rise for town.

EU plan puts spotlight on carbon sinks to tackle climate change.