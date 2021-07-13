© Instagram / amal clooney





George and Amal Clooney celebrate Independence Day in Lake Como with friends and fireworks and George Clooney whisks his ultra-glamorous wife Amal Clooney out of Il Gatto Nero





George Clooney whisks his ultra-glamorous wife Amal Clooney out of Il Gatto Nero and George and Amal Clooney celebrate Independence Day in Lake Como with friends and fireworks

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Phil Spencer on the future of Xbox: we still want to take risks with games.

The need for school bus drivers exacerbated by the pandemic; here's what one company in Lancaster County is offering to attract drivers.

Nokia plans to raise full-year outlook as business picks up in second quarter.

Killed policeman Matthew Hunt denigrated in 'disgusting' TikTok page.

PCC survey: How should policing be prioritised in Lincolnshire?

19 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 8 linked to KTV cluster.

Gunshot fired through pants during carjacking at Nashville gas station.

West Branch senior Brianna Schluneker stars at national gymnastics meet.

Long Covid Treatments Crop Up at Luxury Wellness Resorts.