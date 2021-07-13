© Instagram / evanescence





Evanescence Have a Show at YouTube Theater and Evanescence's Amy Lee Says If We Can't Face Darkness, We're Living a Lie





Evanescence Have a Show at YouTube Theater and Evanescence's Amy Lee Says If We Can't Face Darkness, We're Living a Lie

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Evanescence's Amy Lee Says If We Can't Face Darkness, We're Living a Lie and Evanescence Have a Show at YouTube Theater

Aces of Trades: Marion County Raceway owners have a passion for cars and racing.

Troopers increase patrols between ML and Othello.

Can We Mine Mars? Space Law and the Red Planet.

Managed care's role in preventing childbirth-related complications.

'Down-home cooking': MrSippy BBQ to bring southern-style cuisine to Rochester.

‘Mosque Man’: India’s Hindu architect designs dozens of mosques.

Family and Friends of Murdered Rhinelander Woman Speak Out, Seek Justice.

Tones And I Readies 'Madhouse' Release With Late-Night TV Performance: Watch.

Live Business Updates: CPI, China Exports and Stock Markets.

UNHCR warns of imminent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Singapore's Temasek reports record portfolio, boosted by market rally.

Heat and high humidity will continue to fuel downpours and storms through today and tonight.