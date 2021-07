© Instagram / olivia holt





‘Cruel Summer’ Star Olivia Holt Dishes on New Single ‘Next’ and 32 "Cruel Summer" Behind-The-Scenes Facts Straight From Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, And Tia Napolitano





‘Cruel Summer’ Star Olivia Holt Dishes on New Single ‘Next’ and 32 «Cruel Summer» Behind-The-Scenes Facts Straight From Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, And Tia Napolitano

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

32 «Cruel Summer» Behind-The-Scenes Facts Straight From Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, And Tia Napolitano and ‘Cruel Summer’ Star Olivia Holt Dishes on New Single ‘Next’

Podcast: An Aging Immigrant Population and the Health Policy Questions It Raises.

CDS wins silver award in national competition.

‘Confusion and inconsistency’: Opposition criticises plan to reopen indoor hospitality.

Haiti President Assassination: Live Updates.

Befitting kings: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. reach All-Star Game exceeding lofty expectations.

UPDATE 1-Conagra Brands cuts annual profit forecast on cost pressures.

Mostly Sunny Skies With A Chance For Isolated Storms On Tuesday.

Charlie Robinson, best known as Mac on 'Night Court,' dead at 75.

$34k slice on 1-bedroom Lincoln Heights condo; $101k chop on Highland Park bungalow; $51k cut on Atwater Village Spanish.

UPDATE: One dead, one hurt after shooting on south side of Peoria.

Pedestrian hit, killed on Hwy. 90 in Santa Rosa County.

Tour de France cycling 2021.