© Instagram / paul wesley





'The Vampire Diaries': Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Hated Each Other on the Show, Are They Friends Now? and Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley mistakes Madison Beer for a type of beer in viral video





'The Vampire Diaries': Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Hated Each Other on the Show, Are They Friends Now? and Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley mistakes Madison Beer for a type of beer in viral video

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley mistakes Madison Beer for a type of beer in viral video and 'The Vampire Diaries': Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Hated Each Other on the Show, Are They Friends Now?

Brian Druckenmiller solo exhibit, countdown to kindergarten and more in Sewickley's Nonprofit Corner.

MetLife Names Tia Hodges Head of Corporate Giving and Employee Volunteerism.

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf coming to PS5 and Xbox Series in 2022, teaser trailer.

Wheat soars on supply concerns in wake of USDA projections.

Shagufta Ali reflects on receiving ₹5 lakh from Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane: 'It was shocking, touching'.

Christina Aguilera touches on inspiring musical journey with new Spanish album.

Brian Druckenmiller solo exhibit, countdown to kindergarten and more in Sewickley's Nonprofit Corner.

Community Members Call For Western Heights Administration To Resign After State Takeover.

Dear Doctor: Is it OK for me to donate blood again?

Signet Jewelers Joins Paradigm for Parity® to Advance Leadership Equality.

First Look: Downtown Syracuse gets the authentic Mexican food it’s been begging for.