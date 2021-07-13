© Instagram / nathan fillion





‘The Rookie’: Nathan Fillion on the Finale’s ‘WHAT?!’ Moment and Nolan’s New Lady and Catching up with Nathan Fillion, star of the series "The Rookie"





‘The Rookie’: Nathan Fillion on the Finale’s ‘WHAT?!’ Moment and Nolan’s New Lady and Catching up with Nathan Fillion, star of the series «The Rookie»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Catching up with Nathan Fillion, star of the series «The Rookie» and ‘The Rookie’: Nathan Fillion on the Finale’s ‘WHAT?!’ Moment and Nolan’s New Lady

Korey David, on GPS bracelet and charged with child rape, accused of grabbing woman in Boston and trying to d.

Boeing discloses a new problem with the 787 Dreamliner.

ZoomInfo drops $575M on Chorus.ai as AI shakes up the sales market.

Singapore's Temasek portfolio surges to record after market rally.

Walt Disney World Releases Florida Resident Discounted Tickets for Summer 2021.

Indiana Pacers Must Decide How Important Doug McDermott’s Shooting Is In Free Agency.

Melinda French Gates invests in Female Founders Fund’s new $57 million fund.

Elon Musk to face second day of questioning in SolarCity trial.

Fire guts business in Buford Highway strip mall.