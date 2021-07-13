© Instagram / george carlin





Comedian George Carlin left the stage — and planet — in 2008, but his comedy and insights continue to resonate — The South Dakota Standard and 2005 George Carlin bit narrates ad on 2020 American reality





2005 George Carlin bit narrates ad on 2020 American reality and Comedian George Carlin left the stage — and planet — in 2008, but his comedy and insights continue to resonate — The South Dakota Standard

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

US inflation accelerates to 13-year high as used car and food prices rise – business live.

Greece and France join Italy in making Covid-19 shots mandatory for health workers, telling the unvaccinated they won't get paid.

US inflation accelerates to 13-year high as used car and food prices rise – business live.

‘We have our finger on the pulse’: Denver police say safety is priority during MLB All-Star Week.

Boeing cuts production on the 787 to address flaw.

People cutting spends on health, grocery as fuel prices bite, say SBI economists.

PepsiCo, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today.

Jalen Ramsey sees himself emulating Charles Woodson with move to safety later in his career.

Bears' David Montgomery expected to get '20 rushes a game' in 2021, per Matt Nagy.

Analysts expect earnings to be great. One bank says estimates are still too low.

Early-morning thunderstorm knocks out power to 5600 in Pittsburgh area.

Plans underway for new space station to orbit the moon.