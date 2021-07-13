© Instagram / ginnifer goodwin





Maggie Q to Star in Fox's Pivoting, With Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza Coupe and Here’s When Josh Dallas Says He Fell in Love With Ginnifer Goodwin





Maggie Q to Star in Fox's Pivoting, With Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza Coupe and Here’s When Josh Dallas Says He Fell in Love With Ginnifer Goodwin

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Here’s When Josh Dallas Says He Fell in Love With Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q to Star in Fox's Pivoting, With Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza Coupe

Bethesda and Tango Gameworks delay Ghostwire: Tokyo to 2022.

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward.

Lumber truck overturns, spills load on ramp onto C-470.

The Pitch: Sunday's USA-Canada Match to Feature MLS-Heavy Rosters That Showcase North American Player Development.

Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed, S&P 500 rises to record high after inflation data tops estimates.

Former Avon fire chief sentenced to prison for sex crime involving a minor.

Grove City police searching for missing 31-year-old man.

West Branch Library Opens for Indoor Services July 13.

Is Lemonade a Sweet or Sour Stock for Your Portfolio?

Letter: Many sacrifice personal freedom for greater good.

New Well Wisconsin Resource for Employers.