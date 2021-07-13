© Instagram / emilio estevez





Lauren Graham Gushes About Emilio Estevez Welcoming Her Into ‘Mighty Ducks’ Family and 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Teaser Showcases Emilio Estevez's Acting Return





Lauren Graham Gushes About Emilio Estevez Welcoming Her Into ‘Mighty Ducks’ Family and 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Teaser Showcases Emilio Estevez's Acting Return

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers': Teaser Showcases Emilio Estevez's Acting Return and Lauren Graham Gushes About Emilio Estevez Welcoming Her Into ‘Mighty Ducks’ Family

Biden delivers speech on voting rights: Live updates.

Ben Simmons rumors: 76ers open trade talks with teams and seek All-Star caliber talent in return, per report.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. to defend WBO international welterweight title on Aug. 14 at The Star.

All lanes closed on US-29 south of Lynchburg due to tractor-trailer crash.

Lithuanian parliament votes to allow mass detention of asylum seekers.

Governor Parson Signs SB 262: Transportation Funding for Critical Infrastructure Projects.

Hospital: Patient gets kidney meant for someone else.

Troup County Sheriff's Office Arrest, Release Report for Period Ending July 13.

Around Town: Michael Petrone Foundation golf outing set for Sept. 20, 2021.

CNBC Again Names Virginia Best in the Nation for Business.

California’s mask rule for schools prompts controversy.

Rams unveil new alternate uniforms for 2021 season, bringing white jerseys back into the fold.