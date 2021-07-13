© Instagram / romeo santos





Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos Fall in Love With the Same Woman in ‘Fan de Tus Fotos’ Video and Romeo Santos' New Album 'Utopia' Is a Love Letter to Bachata





Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos Fall in Love With the Same Woman in ‘Fan de Tus Fotos’ Video and Romeo Santos' New Album 'Utopia' Is a Love Letter to Bachata

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Romeo Santos' New Album 'Utopia' Is a Love Letter to Bachata and Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos Fall in Love With the Same Woman in ‘Fan de Tus Fotos’ Video

Execs, coaches and players rank NFL QBs: Where did Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray land?

Parks and Rec holds youth scholarship T-shirt fundraiser.

American Airlines passenger was taped to her seat after she bit flight attendant, carrier confirms.

Texas Democrats who fled state for D.C. call on Congress to pass voting rights bills.

Viewership for Game 3 of NBA Finals up 51 percent from last year.

Air Protein Selected as Semifinalist for $15M XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion Competition.

More than 250 Massachusetts beaches tested ‘potentially unsafe’ for levels of fecal bacteria, according to En.

Brookfield extends deadline for Inter Pipeline hostile takeover to Aug 6.

Judge names special prosecutor for teen’s shooting by deputy.

Clay Travis: Sports 'could be a litmus test' for voters in GA.

EH council to discuss applying for federal grant.

Morning Report: PFF Anticipates Larger Role for Deebo Samuel in 2021.