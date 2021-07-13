© Instagram / bazzi





Bill Bazzi, Marine vet and Ford engineer, is Dearborn Heights' first Muslim mayor and Bazzi Bounces Into Ultra-Modern Hollywood Hills Home





Bill Bazzi, Marine vet and Ford engineer, is Dearborn Heights' first Muslim mayor and Bazzi Bounces Into Ultra-Modern Hollywood Hills Home

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Bazzi Bounces Into Ultra-Modern Hollywood Hills Home and Bill Bazzi, Marine vet and Ford engineer, is Dearborn Heights' first Muslim mayor

Recipe: Toss ears of charred, grilled corn with spicy mayo, lime, and chiles.

Church leaders, Memphis law enforcement discuss fighting crime and gun violence.

Bengals Welcome Fans To Paul Brown Stadium On July 31 For Back Together Saturday Training Camp Event.

Boeing cuts production on the 787 to address flaw.

Lafayette compost facility reopens on Wednesday.

China's June soybean imports surge on pig herd recovery.

PBGC Issues Interim Rule On Multiemployer Pension Bailout; Impact On Employers Unclear.

Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold roundtable discussion on protests in Cuba.

Theresa May to vote against Tory government on overseas aid.

Russian rouble hits 1-week high past 74 vs dollar on higher oil prices.