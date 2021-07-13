A Week in Paradise: Malin Akerman and Caroline Quentin film new comedy in Primrose Hill and Malin Akerman says her role on 'Soulmates' is a 'bit like playing God'
By: Daniel White
2021-07-13 19:37:32
A Week in Paradise: Malin Akerman and Caroline Quentin film new comedy in Primrose Hill and Malin Akerman says her role on 'Soulmates' is a 'bit like playing God'
>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<
Malin Akerman says her role on 'Soulmates' is a 'bit like playing God' and A Week in Paradise: Malin Akerman and Caroline Quentin film new comedy in Primrose Hill
My husband and I bought our late neighbor’s foreclosed home. My stepdaughter moved in — then the problems began.
Chargers in the Community: Head Coach Brandon Staley and Chargers Host First '11-On' Competition with Nike.
Coronavirus vaccines: What EU said about AstraZeneca and why doctors disagree.
Sourcegraph raises $125M Series D on $2.6B valuation for universal code search tool.
What impact does coffee have on our health?
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed.
VOTE NOW: Is the wet July weather putting a damper on your vacation plans?
Panel Under Court Order OKs Effort to Kill Pandemic Law.
Zsa Zsa Gabor: Hollywood legend laid to rest in Hungary.
ZoomInfo will pay $575M to acquire conversation intelligence startup Chorus.ai.