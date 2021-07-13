© Instagram / luther vandross





Fat Joe & DJ Khaled jump on Amorphous' mashup of Rihanna & Luther Vandross for latest collab and Ruben Studdard, "the next Luther Vandross," to perform in Lynchburg in 2021





Fat Joe & DJ Khaled jump on Amorphous' mashup of Rihanna & Luther Vandross for latest collab and Ruben Studdard, «the next Luther Vandross,» to perform in Lynchburg in 2021

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Ruben Studdard, «the next Luther Vandross,» to perform in Lynchburg in 2021 and Fat Joe & DJ Khaled jump on Amorphous' mashup of Rihanna & Luther Vandross for latest collab

Emmy Awards 2021 Live Updates: ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Lead the Nominations.

JPMorgan 2Q profit soars on pandemic recovery but questions linger over lending outlook.

Google Meet ends pandemic freebie, adds 1-hour meeting limit for free users.

Emmy Awards 2021 Live Updates: ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Lead the Nominations.

FDA adds warning about rare reaction to J&J COVID-19 vaccine.

Emmy Awards 2021 Live Updates: ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Lead the Nominations.

Why I Chose Global Health < Yale Institute for Global Health.

Manchin says Dems 'need to pay for' their multitrillion-dollar spending plans.

Wildfire smoke is clogging skies in the Western U.S., Canada.

Two arrested in connection with large fight in Coatesville.

Killer sought after man is shot while sitting in car.