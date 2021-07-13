© Instagram / alan alda





Alan Alda really wants to talk to you about science and Alan Alda shares his wartime memories as a make-believe Mainer





Alan Alda shares his wartime memories as a make-believe Mainer and Alan Alda really wants to talk to you about science

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Emmys 2021: The Crown and The Mandalorian lead nominations.

Burlington County starting to collect damage assessments following intense storm and floods.

ReNEW Jersey & Bridging Voice Announce Partnership to Support Communication and Computer Access Technology for every ALS Patient in New Jersey.

ERISA 401(k) Performance And Fee Litigation Dismissed For Failure To Provide Comparable Benchmark.

Provisions of law repealed to allow for haircuts, shaves on Sundays in New York State.

‘Fuzz’ on the floor turns out to be 18 snakes living underneath couple’s bed.

Antitrust Suit Filed by 36 State AGs Targets Google Anticompetitive Practices on Android App Distribution.

The Pandemic's Impact on Americans' Mental Health: New Hims & Hers Survey Shows 70% Remain Anxious Around Post-Pandemic 'Normal', Half Have Considered Therapy for the First Time.

Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch' lands on Screen's Cannes jury grid.

The late, great Bob Willis remembered on #BlueForBob Day and inducted into ICC Hall of Fame.