© Instagram / jill scott





Jill Scott is new voice for Nationwide’s ‘On Your Side’ jingle and Jill Scott: 'I still have a lot to give' following Everton move





Jill Scott is new voice for Nationwide’s ‘On Your Side’ jingle and Jill Scott: 'I still have a lot to give' following Everton move

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Jill Scott: 'I still have a lot to give' following Everton move and Jill Scott is new voice for Nationwide’s ‘On Your Side’ jingle

VSP: One dead after vehicle crashes into utility pole, catches on fire in Appomattox County.

FDNY: Car crashed into building on Malcolm X Boulevard, Macon Street.

'Patria Y Vida' spray-painted on pickup truck that crashed into LMDC, prompting evacuation.

Former Banker Found Guilty of Bribery Tied to Paul Manafort Loans.

Elorza announces pilot program to pay $500 a month to some city families.

It’s time to end the trade secret evidentiary privilege among forensic algorithm vendors.

Death Toll Rises to 92 in Fire That Gutted Iraq Hospital Coronavirus Ward.

You've Got Mail: The Path To Excellence.

MLB draft, Day 3 tracker: Orioles begin to add pitching with top Division II arm Dylan Heid of Pitt-Johnstown.