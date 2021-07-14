© Instagram / Zoe Kravitz





Zoe Kravitz seen enjoying lunch date with pal Sara Elise Hardman in Brooklyn and Zoe Kravitz gives a glimpse of her gorgeous living room in stunning selfie





Zoe Kravitz gives a glimpse of her gorgeous living room in stunning selfie and Zoe Kravitz seen enjoying lunch date with pal Sara Elise Hardman in Brooklyn

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Joe Biden, Jim Crow and Texas Voting.

Women In Punk Music: Princesses, Paramore and the Patriarchy.

Lawmakers aim to end childhood hunger with new, free breakfast and lunch program.

City of Fort Morgan: Vacancies coming up on Historic Preservation Board.

Construction begins on new 22-story East Village high rise.

Five more college pitchers selected on final day of 2021 MLB Draft.

Delays reported following fatal rollover crash on US-50.

Man who was kidnapped, found dead in truck on golf course remembered as ‘extraordinary man’.

Friends share a favorite spot to crab on the Pattagansett River.