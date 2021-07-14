© Instagram / Zoe Saldana





Zoe Saldana cuts an elegant figure in a gold slip dress for stroll with husband Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego Spend the Day Together in Italy





Zoe Saldana cuts an elegant figure in a gold slip dress for stroll with husband Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego Spend the Day Together in Italy

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego Spend the Day Together in Italy and Zoe Saldana cuts an elegant figure in a gold slip dress for stroll with husband Marco Perego

US Marshals locate and arrest couple in Phoenix for North Carolina murder.

Georgia Records 19 More COVID-19 Deaths And 725 New Cases.

DA: Owner of Niskayuna's Thai Thai Bistro trafficked kitchen worker on promise of job, visa.

Working the refs: Coaches Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams weigh in on 'age-old ritual'.

FACT SHEET: US Assistance to Haiti.

Some CMS teachers questioning if they will return to classrooms after difficult year, Teacher advocacy group said.

OC firefighters working to free woman trapped between two buildings in Santa Ana.

Victoria records one new local case of COVID-19, linked to existing infection.

Public at risk, confine infected mariners to MIQ rooms.