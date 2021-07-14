© Instagram / Jake Gyllenhaal





Throwback Thursday: When Jake Gyllenhaal had BLINKS screaming with joy by jamming to BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU and When Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal hilariously answered internet's question about them





Throwback Thursday: When Jake Gyllenhaal had BLINKS screaming with joy by jamming to BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU and When Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal hilariously answered internet's question about them

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

When Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal hilariously answered internet's question about them and Throwback Thursday: When Jake Gyllenhaal had BLINKS screaming with joy by jamming to BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU

Press Release.

Blinken lays out pillars for cyber diplomacy, says 'our democratic values and way of life' are at stake.

Stahl Post 30 honors longtime manager and coach Bob Anderson.

«Splash and Dash» event coming to Harrisonburg.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Detroit schools; Oakland Co. near 70% vaccination mark.

Fresno gang member accused of killing Clovis woman, 19, during police pursuit enters plea.

Apple, Amazon And Microsoft: New Highs For Tech While Other Sectors Struggle.

Class 4A Cowapa League football players, coach of the year and all-league teams.

Top Defense Contractors and Agencies Share DEI Successes.

St. Paul Police video shows stop of outspoken lawmaker.

Third Fort Hood soldier in past year drowns at lake near the base.

Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales reaches tentative $626,000 settlement with city.