© Instagram / Natalia Dyer





‘Stranger Things’ star Natalia Dyer: “I’m ready to do an action movie – something Tom Cruise-y!” and Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer’s Latest Role? A Good Catholic Girl Gone Bad





Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer’s Latest Role? A Good Catholic Girl Gone Bad and ‘Stranger Things’ star Natalia Dyer: «I’m ready to do an action movie – something Tom Cruise-y!»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

The Best Glazing and Wash Brushes for Translucent Effects.

Board Moves to Create Countywide Equity Formula for Ensuring American Rescue Plan Act Funding Reaches Communities Most Impacted by COVID-19.

Cutting Zach Parise, Ryan Suter together needed 'to keep moving forward,' Wild's GM says.

Aggie and Brenham product Chandler Jozwiak selected by the Marlins in the 13th round.

Kraft unveils limited edition mac and cheese ice cream, hitting freezers this week.

Traffic Hazard at Esta Ave and Lake Earl Dr.

CapGemini on the potential of data ecosystems to drive business value.

BitClout Lists on AscendEX, Continuing Incredible Growth USA.

Hope Bancorp to Report 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Verizon partners with Mastercard to work on 5G contactless payment tech.

COVID-19 update for July 13: B.C. records 33 new cases, no deaths.

UNC Basketball: Recently offered target dishes on his recruitment.