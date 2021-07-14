Teen Mom Jenelle Evans branded ‘sad’ for releasing clothing line with her cartoon on it after makeup com... and Teen Mom Jenelle Evans twerks in teeny hotpants for raunchy video after hitting back at body-shamers...

© Instagram / Jenelle Evans





Last News:

Haulin’ Pollen; video gets up close and personal with bees in Marquette.

Afterpay and Zip hit on fears of competition from Apple.

SF Supes Vote To Keep Pandemic-Era Parklets Making Outdoor Dining, Bars Permanent.

Springfield hospitals addressing internal vaccination rates, Gov. Parson criticizes health leaders' approach to vaccines.

Watch China’s GDP for Signs of Post-Pandemic Slowdown.

Route 30 reopens in North Huntingdon following car fire at auto repair shop.

Crash into pole prompts power outage affecting 1,120 HECO customers in Kailua.

7-year-old Canton boy dies in North Carolina home elevator accident.

NSW COVID-19 exposure sites: New alerts for venues in Sydney's west and north.

Covid 19 coronavirus: 4 new Covid cases in MIQ, Chris Hipkins gives vaccine rollout update.