© Instagram / Vanna White





Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White 'Whacked in the Head by a Clump of Confetti': 'Thank Goodness It Wasn't My Eye' and 'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White reveals the 1 argument she had with Pat Sajak





Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White 'Whacked in the Head by a Clump of Confetti': 'Thank Goodness It Wasn't My Eye' and 'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White reveals the 1 argument she had with Pat Sajak

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White reveals the 1 argument she had with Pat Sajak and Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White 'Whacked in the Head by a Clump of Confetti': 'Thank Goodness It Wasn't My Eye'

Student archaeologists look to dig up history on Vancouver's waterfront.

'He is my hero:' Girl honors father on Cincinnati Reds' first Lou Gehrig Day.

City shuts down illegal after-hours club operating on Hanover Street.

Senate Democrats announce agreement on $3.5 trillion topline for infrastructure spending.

Ezike Hopes Residents Use COVID Lessons to Continue Keeping Flu Virus at Bay This Fall.

Las Vegas valley businesses continue to grapple with hiring problems.

City of Albuquerque proposing improvements to popular open space.

Supervisors OK $24 Million Grant For COVID Outreach.

Williamsburg police looking for people who stole 6-pack from Wawa.

Prunedale man sentenced to 9 years in prison for assault.