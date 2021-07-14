© Instagram / Rosa Salazar





Rosa Salazar Wants to Play Alita For Literally the Rest of Her Life and 'Bird Box' star Rosa Salazar has a genius pitch for a sequel





Rosa Salazar Wants to Play Alita For Literally the Rest of Her Life and 'Bird Box' star Rosa Salazar has a genius pitch for a sequel

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

'Bird Box' star Rosa Salazar has a genius pitch for a sequel and Rosa Salazar Wants to Play Alita For Literally the Rest of Her Life

Boys and Girls Club of Topeka 'Stuffs the Bus' for students.

Cruise ship returns to Singapore over suspected COVID-19 case -ChannelNewsAsia.

Pittsburgh Police Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old Kirill Matveev.

Special parade held for Catasauqua man who fought in Iwo Jima.

Apple Seeks Up to 20% Increase in New IPhone Production for 2021.

Plan in place for Deer District in case severe weather hits.

Victorian house hits California real estate market for free, but there's a catch.

Texas Family Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

Australia extends Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak nears 900 infections.

GoFundMe campaigns established for victims of Monday's crane collapse in downtown Kelowna.

Madonna grateful to dancer for teaching her self-pleasure.