© Instagram / Chris Pine





Star Trek: How William Shatner & Chris Pine's Kirk Beat the Kobayashi Maru and Audrina Patridge: I once dated Chris Pine!





Star Trek: How William Shatner & Chris Pine's Kirk Beat the Kobayashi Maru and Audrina Patridge: I once dated Chris Pine!

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Audrina Patridge: I once dated Chris Pine! and Star Trek: How William Shatner & Chris Pine's Kirk Beat the Kobayashi Maru

Car crash on US-50 kills 1, causes traffic backup.

Update on the latest sports.

Death toll in Chinese hotel collapse raised to 17; 23 freed.

St. Louis County Council votes to subpoena Page's outside work schedule.

US steps up warning against businesses tied to China's Xinjiang.

Paducah to put $4 million toward stormwater infrastructure improvements.

Tennessee’s top vaccine official says she was fired over outreach to teens: ‘I am afraid for my state’.

France's Bastille Day parade to take place despite Covid-19 variant threat.

Harrisonburg City Council votes to resume construction of second Harrisonburg High School.

Penterman wins special election for Wisconsin Assembly seat.

Former Hog joins salary pool to increase odds at an MLB paycheck.

Toronto Blue Jays looking to return to Rogers Centre by July 30.