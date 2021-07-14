© Instagram / JK Rowling





London Pride parade takes aim at 'terfs' and JK Rowling and Stephen King says JK Rowling 'canceled' him for supporting transgender women





London Pride parade takes aim at 'terfs' and JK Rowling and Stephen King says JK Rowling 'canceled' him for supporting transgender women

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Stephen King says JK Rowling 'canceled' him for supporting transgender women and London Pride parade takes aim at 'terfs' and JK Rowling

Police still looking for driver in hit-and-run that killed teen.

An 'undetectable' and 'unstoppable' cheat was taken down at Activision's request.

Super Bowl Champion and War Veteran Jake Bequette Has His Eyes Set On an Extremely Lofty Position.

What's in the voting bill Texas Democrats want to kill?

Wisconsin summer camps work to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

West Michigan health departments encourage students to be vaccinated ahead of school year.

Lafayette Parish mother asking legislators to remove Kratom off store shelves after son dies from overdose.

DeKalb firefighters respond to Toco Hills blaze – Decaturish.

Death toll climbs as South Africa violence spirals.

Texas House Votes to Track Down Democrats, Arrest Them When They Return to Texas.