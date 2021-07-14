© Instagram / spielberg





Peter Bart: In Forging New Netflix Deal, Will Spielberg Find Himself Revisiting Old DreamWorks Dilemmas? and Steven Spielberg Shuns Movie Home In Streaming Deal Steven Spielberg eschews the streaming home of his





Steven Spielberg Shuns Movie Home In Streaming Deal Steven Spielberg eschews the streaming home of his and Peter Bart: In Forging New Netflix Deal, Will Spielberg Find Himself Revisiting Old DreamWorks Dilemmas?

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

iranian intelligence officer arrested kidnapping charges.

Be thankful for the brave and courageous among us.

Man carrying bat forces way into home.

Politicians and the pump.

Kiszla: Something’s wrong with baseball when the Home Run Derby is better drama than the All-Star Game.

Wafa Mustafa: the woman fighting to find her father – and all of Syria’s disappeared.

Blinken calls on Southeast Asian nations to take action on Myanmar.

Three men injured in Brooklyn shooting.

ASSAR calls for global innovation and technology solutions to test COVID under one minute.

The latest after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Spartanburg over the weekend.