© Instagram / Coldplay





Next Article Coldplay Releases New Song as an Alexa Alarm Skill and Coldplay to put on free NYC concert this week for Macy's Fourth of July special





Next Article Coldplay Releases New Song as an Alexa Alarm Skill and Coldplay to put on free NYC concert this week for Macy's Fourth of July special

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Coldplay to put on free NYC concert this week for Macy's Fourth of July special and Next Article Coldplay Releases New Song as an Alexa Alarm Skill

Fiona Shaw: ‘I got to Hollywood at 28 and they said: You’re very old’.

Zomato IPO subscribed 16% on day 1 so far, retail portion booked 87%.

Germany wary on re-opening as England prepares to lift COVID curbs.

Sembcorp, PUB open one of world's largest floating solar farms on Tengeh Reservoir.

Available rental units needed to make Emergency Housing Voucher Program work.

Chelsea's heir to Eden Hazard can still fulfil his ultimate dream after long-awaited comeback.

BBL 2021-22 to return to home-away format.

How Chula Vista residents can apply for $11M in emergency rental relief.

Public hearing held over plans for Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Commission awards contract for cross-border sewage line.

Researchers identify new type of nanoclusters for targeted imaging-guided combined cancer therapy.