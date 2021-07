© Instagram / Roger Waters





Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Appeared In A Subway While Falling Asleep and Musician Roger Waters: Israel is apartheid state Musician Roger Waters





Musician Roger Waters: Israel is apartheid state Musician Roger Waters and Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Appeared In A Subway While Falling Asleep

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Kramer Family Foundation to host golf and gala weekend.

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at southeast Fresno apartment complex, police say.

Boston Red Sox’s Matt Barnes went from trade rumors to contract extension and All-Star Game appearance in 11-.

Singapore unveils one of the world's biggest floating solar panel farms.

Vagabond dog embarks on final journey.

UK ministers resist calls to reduce VAT on green home improvements.

San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon To Retire On July 16.

Stocks, debt yields slip on US inflation data, poor bond auction.

More defaults seen in China’s credit market on leverage, slowdown risks.

NASA, European Space Agency join forces on climate change.

OC Supervisors Approve $195K Settlement In Lawsuit After Off-Duty Deputy Pulled Gun On Teens At San Clemente Skatepark.