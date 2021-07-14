© Instagram / Anitta





#MostRequestedLive Ask Anything Chat: Anitta and Magazine Luiza store openings come to Rio with Anitta headlining advertising campaign





Magazine Luiza store openings come to Rio with Anitta headlining advertising campaign and #MostRequestedLive Ask Anything Chat: Anitta

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Basis and spread trades can boost the bottom line.

Navy blazers, stripes and flag scarves for Team USA in Tokyo.

Ellyse Perry and Nat Fyfe linked in romance rumours.

Polk County Voters to Decide on $65 Million Bond Referendum in November.

Windows 11 is on the horizon.

Council delays action on new trash collection regulations for six months.

Elrond (EGLD) Sees Higher Interest Than Bitcoin, Dogecoin On Twitter: What's Going On?

Mekedatu dam issue: SC likely to hear TNs contempt plea on July 27.

Zomato IPO subscribed 20% on day 1 so far, retail portion fully booked.

US judge overturns ban on 18-year-olds buying handguns.

Japanese expats leave Indonesia on chartered plane amid COVID-19 surge.