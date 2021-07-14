© Instagram / kiefer sutherland





Kiefer Sutherland to take on the role of FDR in ‘The First Lady’ and Kiefer Sutherland to take on the role of FDR in ‘The First Lady’





Coronavirus latest: Sydney lockdown extended with discovery of 97 new cases.

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Bolt describes racist abuse of England trio as ‘horrible’ and ‘unfair’.

Driver dumps car after leading police on 150mph M6 chase.

On the Singapore market: Holland Village, Geylang and Little India properties.

Manchester's £186m Factory arts centre on budget.

Coronavirus latest: Sydney lockdown extended with discovery of 97 new cases.

Hearing in Britney Spears’ conservatorship case set for Wednesday.

Dixon seniors for July 14, 2021.

Greek National Organization of Medicines Approves First Antimicrobial Formula for Residual Surface Protection Against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus) for up to 90 Days.

US President Joe Biden Taps Ex-Pentagon Official Alan Estevez for Key China Tech Position.