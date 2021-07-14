© Instagram / larry david





‘Seinfeld’ Composer Says Larry David Saved the Sitcom’s Theme Song After Network Called It “Odd and Weird” and Larry David Richards





Larry David Richards and ‘Seinfeld’ Composer Says Larry David Saved the Sitcom’s Theme Song After Network Called It «Odd and Weird»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Hosanna IT Repairs and Services to open in Music City Mall Lewisville.

Mostly dry today; Warm and muggy.

Iranians 'plotted to kidnap US journalist plus UK and Canada targets'.

Lufthansa targets 60-70% of pre-pandemic passenger numbers by year-end.

Mubadala Satellite Operator Yahsat Jumps on Debut, Boosting Abu Dhabi IPO Push.

Justin Bieber fans set the record straight on video showing him arguing with Hailey.

Antoine Griezmann's swap deal with Saul Niguez is back ON 'with talks progressing'.

Pod sightings unverified in search for orca, weather expected to deteriorate.

How Germany Hopes to Get the Edge in Driverless Technology.

Buying a used car: Tips & questions to ask.

Curative, Delaware's COVID-19 Testing Partner, to Shift Completely to New Testing Method by July 15.

Another Florida city to review building inspections in wake of the Surfside condo collapse.