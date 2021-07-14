© Instagram / jim parsons





Film Forum · LIVE Virtual Q&A with TRUMAN & TENNESSEE Filmmaker Lisa Immordino Vreeland and Actors Jim Parsons & Zachary Quinto and Big Bang Theory Co-Creator Says Chuck Lorre Almost Turned Down Jim Parsons for the Role of Sheldon





Film Forum · LIVE Virtual Q&A with TRUMAN & TENNESSEE Filmmaker Lisa Immordino Vreeland and Actors Jim Parsons & Zachary Quinto and Big Bang Theory Co-Creator Says Chuck Lorre Almost Turned Down Jim Parsons for the Role of Sheldon

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Big Bang Theory Co-Creator Says Chuck Lorre Almost Turned Down Jim Parsons for the Role of Sheldon and Film Forum · LIVE Virtual Q&A with TRUMAN & TENNESSEE Filmmaker Lisa Immordino Vreeland and Actors Jim Parsons & Zachary Quinto

hold-Pinault and Pigasse join forces on entertainment-focused SPAC.

Ease the overwhelming burden on families during pregnancy and early parenting.

South African crowds rampage, hospital operations disrupted.

Global Domiciliary Insurance Market Research Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030.

Migrant deaths on sea crossings to Europe double from last year: UN report.

New 'Arts on Broadway' debuts along southside of Granville's main street.

Broncos OLB Von Miller chimes in on Aaron Rodgers, again.

Supreme Court displeased over Allahabad HC’s ‘Ram Bharose’ remark on UP healthcare system.

Chinese-U.S. Split Is Forcing Singapore to Choose Sides.

Malaysia's Cabinet Ministers Pledge Full Support to PM Muhyiddin.