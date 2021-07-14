© Instagram / antonio banderas





Thessaloniki: The shooting of Antonio Banderas' new film has started (VIDEO) and Antonio Banderas talks about ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’





Thessaloniki: The shooting of Antonio Banderas' new film has started (VIDEO) and Antonio Banderas talks about ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Antonio Banderas talks about ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ and Thessaloniki: The shooting of Antonio Banderas' new film has started (VIDEO)

Some small, local retailers transition to online and virtual shopping after pandemic.

Sherritt Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

South Africa unrest prompts fears of food and fuel shortages.

Garden Party to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Troy July 31.

Meghan Markle's friend Priyanka Chopra 'ignores' Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.

Previously Limited Mario And Monster Hunter Spirits Are Now Available Permanently In Smash Ultimate.

Leeds United news and transfers LIVE: Kristoffer Klaesson profiled, Leeds make 'cash bid'.

How long is the heatwave going to last? Met Office and BBC Weather give their verdict.

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed on Ninth of Av.

IRS to issue more refunds to those who overpaid taxes on unemployment compensation.

Vietnam to impose 5% export tax on steel billets, cut import tax on some products.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 14 July.