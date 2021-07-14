© Instagram / dean cain





'Superman' star Dean Cain blasts 'woke' Captain America comic and Dean Cain: I'm tired of 'woke-ism and anti-Americanism'





'Superman' star Dean Cain blasts 'woke' Captain America comic and Dean Cain: I'm tired of 'woke-ism and anti-Americanism'

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Dean Cain: I'm tired of 'woke-ism and anti-Americanism' and 'Superman' star Dean Cain blasts 'woke' Captain America comic

Senator Schumer’s Bill To End Federal Cannabis Prohibition Would Regulate Pot Like Alcohol And Tobacco.

Pakistan bus ‘blast’ kills at least 12, including nine Chinese.

City Council approves easements for Bosselman, Tabitha.

I-70 weekend closures in northeast Denver will allow for paving.

Senate Democrats announce plans for a $3.5 trillion budget package to expand Medicare, advance Biden priorities.

Oppy partners with Apeel for Eco Farms avocados.

Qualigen Therapeutics Submits Application for QN-165 in Covid-19; Shares Rise.

RegeneRx JV Updates RGN-259 Regulatory Progress for Dry Eye Syndrome.

Pakistan bus ‘blast’ kills at least 12, including nine Chinese.

Auburn under construction: $309 million in projects underway this summer.

I-70 weekend closures in northeast Denver will allow for paving.

New York's fresh squeeze: A faux lemon forest crops up in Midtown.