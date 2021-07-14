Why Ron Perlman is the Right Guy to Voice Optimus Primal and Ron Perlman Is Legally Single, but Probably Not for Long
By: Mia Martinez
2021-07-14 17:25:28
WRAPUP 2-EU launches big climate plan for «our children and grandchildren».
Lionel Messi agrees Barcelona contract, accepts significant wage cut.
List: 2021’s most and least stressed cities.
Tour de Hoody: Rigoberto Urán and his Zen-like approach to the Tour de France.
Congressional Medal of Honor Society To Present 2020 and 2021 Citizen Honors Service Awards.
Mitch Gould: NPI and IHM Now Offer TV Packages for Health.
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA® 2K22 Features Luka Dončić and NBA Scoring Legends – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant – as Cover Athletes.
The 4A's and Reset Digital Launch Universal Inclusion™.
Wildfires in the West and Canada sending smoky haze over North Dakota.
Global Automated and Rapid Microbiological Tests Market to Reach $7.6 Billion by 2026.