© Instagram / daft punk





Daft Punk disbands after 28 years – The Guilfordian and Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years





Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years and Daft Punk disbands after 28 years – The Guilfordian

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Home Prices and Rental Costs Skyrocket in Michigan And Beyond.

Cuba on the Edge: Rejecting Big Brother and the Big Lie.

F1 to offer scholarships and apprenticeships to underrepresented groups.

Could baseball soon be done in Oakland? And, today's other sports stories you need to know.

Bucyrus Police and residents gearing up for National Night Out.

Vice President Kamala Harris On Voting Restrictions And The Filibuster.

Top U.S. banks smash profit estimates on rebounding economy.

Pence Calls on Biden to Get Tougher on China, Virus Origins.

Pogacar retains the yellow jersey with win on Tour's toughest stage.

Theresa Meacham.

Mayor Stimpson to meet with President Biden on infrastructure.