© Instagram / katharine hepburn





Katharine Hepburn had ‘an instant attraction’ to Spencer Tracy, remained devoted to him until death, pal says and Fact check: Short story on the 'importance of giving' misattributed to Katharine Hepburn





Katharine Hepburn had ‘an instant attraction’ to Spencer Tracy, remained devoted to him until death, pal says and Fact check: Short story on the 'importance of giving' misattributed to Katharine Hepburn

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Fact check: Short story on the 'importance of giving' misattributed to Katharine Hepburn and Katharine Hepburn had ‘an instant attraction’ to Spencer Tracy, remained devoted to him until death, pal says

Jim Cramer on Apple's outlook and the derivative trades from its rally to a record.

Unsealed documents detail Trump and Biden efforts on reporter records.

Jim Cramer on Apple's outlook and the derivative trades from its rally to a record.

King County Fair returns to Enumclaw Expo Center after being canceled in 2020.

Bum Phillips, Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese to be inducted into Titans Ring of Honor.

Caleb Jones Out to Prove He Can Be ‘Really Good Player' for Blackhawks.

TRUCK WINNER: Gov. Justice personally delivers custom-outfitted truck to Riverside coach through «Do it for Babydog» Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Climate change activists threaten to camp outside Dianne Feinstein's office until their demands are met.

Packers invite fans to enter the 'Give Us A Sign' Contest.

Stocks Flatten as Powell Speaks to Congress.

Tickets to ‘CMA Summer Jam’ sell out in 4 minutes.

Here’s what it looks like to move an Austin Homeless Camp.