© Instagram / alan alda





Alan Alda Speaks Out Against Donald Trump’s Willful Denial Of Science In The COVID-Era: “At This Moment, We Are All On Fifth Avenue” and Alan Alda: I cannot remain silent as Trump rejects science and endangers lives





Alan Alda: I cannot remain silent as Trump rejects science and endangers lives and Alan Alda Speaks Out Against Donald Trump’s Willful Denial Of Science In The COVID-Era: «At This Moment, We Are All On Fifth Avenue»

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Adidas made a billboard that press and influencers could swim in.

Dad Pleads Guilty to Neglect After Children, 3 and 4, Climbed into Hot Truck and Died While He Slept.

Prosperity of Downstream Manufacturing Industry Driving Global and Chinese Industrial Robot Reducer Markets, 2021-2025.

Power is shifting at UNC-Chapel Hill with new leaders on campus Board of Trustees.

EU, China Unveil Plans to Cut Greenhouse-Gas Emissions.

U.S. to begin evacuation flights for eligible Afghans at end of July.

High school basketball: Buffalo Grove’s Kam Craft commits to Xavier.

U.S. CEO-to-worker pay ratio rose to 299:1 last year -union.

How to make the math work for today's sky-high startup valuations.

British Open players just happy to be back.

N. Carolina GOP would ban K-12 promotion of views about race.

Enhanced Child Tax Credit: What Advisors Need to Know.