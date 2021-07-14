© Instagram / john david washington





Trailer: John David Washington's New Netflix Film 'Beckett' and John David Washington's Next-Level Film Career





Trailer: John David Washington's New Netflix Film 'Beckett' and John David Washington's Next-Level Film Career

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

John David Washington's Next-Level Film Career and Trailer: John David Washington's New Netflix Film 'Beckett'

Ontario reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, shuts down calls for vaccine passports.

Facebook Seeks FTC Chair Lina Khan’s Recusal in Antitrust Case.

Georgia sees rise in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations.

St. Johns County schools turn over documents in Title IX probe as dress code overhaul continues.

Overdose deaths in US hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year.

Sheriff: Amsterdam mini-market cited in underage alcohol sale sting; 13 others in Montgomery County pass.

Discovery of woman’s body in Van Nuys prompts homicide investigation.

Israel in talks with pharma companies about COVID booster jab, PM says.

Protests flare up in Haiti, still reeling from president's killing.

Police: Sevierville man charged after shooting a man in the leg during road rage incident.