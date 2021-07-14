‘Emily’: First Look At Emma Mackey As ‘Wuthering Heights’ Author Emily Bronte, Movie Sells To Key Markets & Rounds Out Cast and ‘Sex Education’s Emma Mackey To Star in Working Title’s Adaptation Of ‘Nell Gwynn’

© Instagram / emma mackey





Last News:

Health care agency takes vaccine clinics to church and jail to encourage vaccinations.

Indiana sitting on $3.9 billion in reserves, promising refundable income tax credit.

Judge delays decision on $20M bond for man with GA ties accused of killing Yale grad student.

(Li'l) Lady Liberty Is Unveiled in DC on Bastille Day.

Jim Kelly continues to inspire kids at annual football camp.

Connecticut lawmakers approve extending Gov. Lamont’s emergency COVID-19 powers to September 30; Republicans push back hard.

Amazon Chair Jeff Bezos donating $200 mln to Smithsonian.

Appeals court overturns 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic’s sentence in murder-for-hire case.

Las Vegas woman charged after leaving dog in hot SUV a second time.

Spurs in mix to sign John Collins; Dejounte Murray's cryptic tweet about trade rumors; Pop sounds off on reporter amid Team USA struggles.

Adolescent In Critical Condition After Car Collides With Train In NW OKC.