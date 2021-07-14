© Instagram / florian munteanu





‘Creed 2’s’ Florian Munteanu joins ‘Borderlands’ movie and REPORT: Marvel's Shang-Chi Film Casts Creed II's Florian Munteanu





‘Creed 2’s’ Florian Munteanu joins ‘Borderlands’ movie and REPORT: Marvel's Shang-Chi Film Casts Creed II's Florian Munteanu

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

REPORT: Marvel's Shang-Chi Film Casts Creed II's Florian Munteanu and ‘Creed 2’s’ Florian Munteanu joins ‘Borderlands’ movie

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday.

City of Chicago Releases Anticipated Waste Strategy.

Convergent Expands into Philadelphia and Partners with Helm.

The mayor’s race in this Michigan town includes a goat, chicken and cat.

The Fed Taper, CPI And Bitcoin.

TSA Has Caught Three Guns and a Knife So Far Today at DCA.

Eosinophilic Gastritis and/or Eosinophilic Duodenitis: Overview and More.

Cybereason Lands $275M From Mnuchin's New Firm And Others.

What's happening the last week of July: Concerts, lobster, wine tastings and theater.

Man allegedly set fire to his girlfriend and 5-year-old nephew.

Fecal Transplantation and Fiber Improves Insulin in Obesity.

Assault rifle, pistol, drugs and $12,000 seized after traffic stop in Syracuse.