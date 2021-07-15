© Instagram / fort bliss





Col. James Brady assumes command of Fort Bliss garrison in El Paso and Fort Bliss 50 gun salute to the union





Fort Bliss 50 gun salute to the union and Col. James Brady assumes command of Fort Bliss garrison in El Paso

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Multiple tornadoes reported as severe weather sweeps across north-central Iowa.

The difference between alligators and caimans.

Guest Opinion: Katie Olson and Chip: Investing in downtown’s future.

As water filled their vehicle, woman and son rescued after crashing into Maunesha River.

Chattanooga's Planned Parenthood staff speak against misinformation and local backlash to organization.

Millions in funding for Surfside-Sunset and San Clemente sand projects make it into federal request.

Hendrick on long-term contracts for Byron, Elliott: ‘I want to keep the band together’.

Garfield County Sheriff defends anti-police hate crime filing, says deputy was 'singled out and attacked' by 19-year-old.

County and city officials study COVID funds.

Pittsylvania County leaders break ground on manufacturing facility in Hurt.