© Instagram / jodie foster





Jodie Foster would now like to be in a Marvel movie 3 years after comparing them to 'fracking' and Actress Jodie Foster receives an honorary Palme d'Or for the Cannes Film Festival's opening





Jodie Foster would now like to be in a Marvel movie 3 years after comparing them to 'fracking' and Actress Jodie Foster receives an honorary Palme d'Or for the Cannes Film Festival's opening

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Actress Jodie Foster receives an honorary Palme d'Or for the Cannes Film Festival's opening and Jodie Foster would now like to be in a Marvel movie 3 years after comparing them to 'fracking'

A new hiking route between Europe and Asia.

Expert on Delta variant in NC: ‘It’s going to continue and it’s going to get worse’.

NC lawmakers to discuss bill restricting critical race theory in schools on Wednesday.

Klieman: K-State's success relies on improved defense in 2021.

Expert on Delta variant in NC: ‘It’s going to continue and it’s going to get worse’.

Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore meet with NBA Finance Committee on Wolves sale.

Flint Hill baseball coach Verbanic moves on.

Some residents ordered to shelter in place as Flagstaff sees flash flooding in burn scar.

Minneapolis Public Schools to launch new summer initiative to help seniors who didn't graduate.

U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang.

California allocates $156 million to combat anti-Asian hate.

NC lawmakers to discuss bill restricting critical race theory in schools on Wednesday.