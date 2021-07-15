© Instagram / robert duvall





Ed Harris To Direct Robert Duvall, Garrett Hedlund In ‘The Ploughmen’ and Robert Duvall turns 90: His life and career in photos





Robert Duvall turns 90: His life and career in photos and Ed Harris To Direct Robert Duvall, Garrett Hedlund In ‘The Ploughmen’

Know what's going

>>> Subscribe NOW to our YouTube <<<





Last News:

Can sharing home security data cut 911 response times? SimpliSafe and RapidSOS think so.

Muni to add 31-Balboa and M-Ocean View to list of restored lines.

Times Union boys' track and field Athlete of the Year.

More than 20 die in floods in western Europe, dozens missing.

Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms and breezy winds Thursday.

Marc Forgione will leave Reade and move to Hudson.

Boris Johnson appears to rule out sugar and salt tax to cut junk food reliance.

Flora Growth Hosting CEO Fireside Discussion with CRO, Jason Warnock, and Lead Scientific Advisor, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan.

Cannabis Drinks Expert and Wine Veteran Jamie Evans Introduces Herbacée, the Nation's First Nonalcoholic Cannabis-Infused Sparkling Wine Honoring French-Inspired Wine Blends.

Gilbert Family Foundation Collaborates with the Children's Oncology Group and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to Validate a New Tool to Measure Progressive Vision Loss.

Streaming this weekend: Paul McCartney conversation, Space Jam, Dr. Death and more.